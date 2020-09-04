Former Manchester United defender Rafael has aimed a bizarre dig at Alexis Sanchez, after the winger claimed he wanted to leave Old Trafford after one training session.

Sanchez struggled during his time at United, failing to find form and scoring just five times in 45 games before heading to Inter Milan on loan.

He has since made the move to the San Siro permanent this summer.

The Chilean took to Instagram on Thursday to tell his side of the failed move, which saw midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan head to Arsenal in a swap deal.

“I got the opportunity to go to United and it seemed tempting to me. It was something nice for me, because, when I was a kid, I liked that club a lot.

“I ended up signing without much information about what was happening in the move. The first days that I was with my colleagues, sometimes there are things that you do not realise until you arrive.

“The first training I had I realised many things. I came home and I told my representative: ‘Can’t the contract be terminated to return to Arsenal?’

“They start laughing and I told them that something did not sit right with me. It (the contract) had already been signed.”

Sanchez’s comments have unsurprisingly not gone down well with United fans, as well as one of their former players.

Former right-back Rafael Da Silva, who is somewhat of a cult-hero at United after his time there, took to the comments on SportBible’s page after they posted Sanchez’s quotes, saying the following.

“Maybe he saw a ghost and get scared that’s explain why he play so bad every time.”

‘They said it was my fault’

Sanchez continued in more detail, saying: “I’m telling you my experience, the journalists at times would speak without knowing the facts and it hurt, they had no idea what was going on inside the club,” said Sanchez.

“They said it was my fault, and this, and that, but sometimes a player depends on the environment, the family that is created around him, and I think that in that moment we weren’t really a family.

“And that translated onto the pitch, and since there needed to be someone to blame, they blamed me.”

Read More About: Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal, Manchester United, Premier League, rafael