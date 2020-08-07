 Close sidebar

Quiz: Name the top scorer from every Champions League season

by Oisin McQueirns
Champions League top scorer

The Champions League finally returns after a long absence this weekend.

But how well do you know some of the Champions League’s top scorers from over the years?

Champions League top scorer

You have a total of six minutes to name the top scorer from every season of the Champions League since it began in 1992/93.

To help you, we’ve included the year and the club the winner was playing for at the time.

Good luck and be sure to let us know how you do. If the quiz fails to load click here.


Author: Oisin McQueirns

Oisin McQueirns is a digital journalist at Pundit Arena. Massive fan of Leeds United, Ric Flair and Trusting The Process. Contact him here oisin@punditarena.com

