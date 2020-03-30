Quiz: Name Every Irish Player To Make The PFA Premier League Team Of The Year

Last year, as Irish defender Matt Doherty came towards the end of his magnificent first Premier League season with Wolves, we wondered would he make the PFA Team of the Year.

Doherty would have become just the 11th Irishman to do so in the Premier League era, but sadly the Wolves man was pipped at the most by the impressive Trent Alexander-Arnold who clinched the right-back spot.

At the time we examined each player’s magnificent season (or in some cases, seasons) and looked at what earned them their spot in the prestigious XI.

During the 90s and early 2000s is when the majority of Irish players were included and disappointingly there hasn’t been one selected since the 2013/2014 season.

The likes of Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly are all progressing well and hopefully will make plenty of teams in the future for the Boys in Green.

But how well do you remember the ten players who have already been included in past PFA Premier League Teams of the Year?

We’re giving you a total of five minutes to name the 10 Irish players to make the end of season XI since the first Premier League season in 1992/1993.

Good luck and let us know what score you get. If the quiz doesn’t work click here.





