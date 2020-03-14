Quiz: Can You Name The Liverpool Starting XI From The 2007 CL Final

It was a replay of the incredible 2005 Champions League final but this time it was AC Milan who came out on top to be crowned champions of Europe.

Liverpool and Rafa Benitez had struggled in their attempts to defend their Champions League crown in 2006 but a year later they were a team on a mission and impressed on their way to the final in Athens.

The Reds topped their group ahead of PSV Eindhoven, Bordeaux and Galatasaray, losing just once, before getting the better of the holders Barcelona on away goals helped by a stunning 2-1 win at the Nou Camp.

They comfortably defeated PSV once again in the quarter-finals and overcame fellow Premier League side Chelsea on penalties in the semis to reach the final.

AC Milan had also topped their group and, after needing extra-time to see off Celtic in the last 16, they defeated Bayern Munich 4-2 on aggregate in the quarter-final. A Kaka masterclass then helped oust Manchester United and send them to Athens to take on Liverpool.

Milan could so easily have been haunted by the ghosts of Istanbul when they met their familiar rivals, in Athens this time, but led by Kaka in his prime and the likes of Andrea Pirlo and Filippo Inzaghi, Carlo Ancelotti’s men were more than up to the task.

The Italian striker opened the scoring for Milan just before half-time when he deflected Pirlo’s free-kick past the Liverpool goalkeeper.

Liverpool looked for another famous second-half comeback against their Italian rivals but couldn’t muster one as Inzaghi found the net again in the 82nd minute to all but clinch the Champions League for Milan.

The Reds grabbed a goal back in the 89th minute but it was too little too late as AC Milan registered their 7th European Cup with a 2-1.

But how well do you remember Liverpool’s starting XI and substitutes from that final?

You have five minutes to name the 14 players who played for Liverpool in the 2007 Champions League final.

The only clue we have given is the squad number of each player. (You just have to enter their surnames in the box below).

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

