Quiz: Can You Name The Last 10 Irish Footballers To Play For Manchester United?

Manchester United have always had a long and storied history of Irish players representing the club down through the years.

Many Boys in Green have donned the red jersey and stepped out on the hallowed ground of Old Trafford to represent one of world football’s most famous and successful clubs.

Patrick O’Connell was the first to do so all the way back in the 1910s while the likes of Johnny Giles and Tony Dunne impressed in the 1960s and 1970s.

But how well do you remember some of the more recent Irish men to play for Manchester United?

We’re giving you a total of five minutes to name the last ten Irish players to play for the Red Devils, with the criteria being when they joined, so with 1981 being last, no one who arrived at the club before then is involved.

For the purpose of this quiz we’ve not included anyone from Northern Ireland, for example Jonny Evans, while we’ve also excluded Paul Tierney, both of whom were born in England but represented Ireland at underage level.

To give you a hint we’ve included the years each player spent at the club. (You just have to enter the surname in the box provided)

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.





WhatsApp Email 286 Shares