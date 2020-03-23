Quiz: Can You Name The 23-Man Ireland Squad From Euro 2016?

The European Championships may be postponed for another year, but now is the ideal time to take a trip down memory lane with the Boys in Green.

In 2016, Ireland reached the last 16 of the Euros in dramatic fashion after they finished second in their group before falling to the hosts France.

With Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane at the helm, Ireland qualified for the tournament after defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina in a playoff having finished third in their qualifying group behind Germany and Poland.

A challenging group containing Sweden, Italy and Belgium greeted Ireland at the finals, as the Boys in Green looked to avenge their disappointing display at the tournament four years previous.

A 1-1 draw against Sweden was a strong start although Ireland could have arguably won the game.

However a 3-0 defeat to Belgium meant that O’Neill’s men knew a win was paramount against Italy if they were to have any chance of reaching the last 16.

Ireland were helped by the fact that Italy had already reached the knockout stages but were still heavy underdogs however they secured a famous win late on to book their place in the next round as one of the best third-placed teams.

Sadly the challenge of an in-form France was too much for Ireland as they scored twice in the second half through Antoine Griezmann to advance to the quarter-finals.

Despite elimination, the tournament was largely a success for Ireland, but how well do you remember the 23-man squad Martin O’Neill selected ahead of the finals?

We’re giving you six minutes to name all 23 members of the Ireland squad from Euro 2016. We’ve stuck down the clubs each player was with at the time to give you a clue.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz does not work properly below click here.





WhatsApp Email 449 Shares