Quiz: Can You Name The Top FA Cup Goalscorers Since 1990?

How well do you remember some of the top goalscorers in FA Cup history?

Over the weekend we tested your FA Cup knowledge by asking you to name every team to reach the competition’s final since 1990.

This time we’ve decided to test your knowledge of the FA Cup’s top scorers and are giving you six minutes to name the competition’s top marksmen since 1990.

There's guaranteed to be a few names you'll forget! It'll have you racking you brains all evening! 🤔👇https://t.co/x6dzWskx8n — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 7, 2020

This is tough so we’ve provided the clubs each player scored for, and only second names are required.

Good luck and be sure to let us know what score you get. If the quiz fails to load click here.





If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

