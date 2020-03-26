Quiz: Can You Name The 23-Man Ireland Squad From Euro 2012?

The European Championships may be postponed for another year, but now is the ideal time to take a trip down memory lane with the Boys in Green.

In 2012, Giovanni Trapattoni led Ireland to their first European Championships in 24 years, but ultimately a difficult group and three defeats meant that the tournament ended in disappointment.

In qualifying, Ireland were largely impressive only losing one game to Russia in the group and finishing second behind them, ahead of the likes of Armenia and Slovakia.

Their strong second-place finish meant that they were a seeded team in the playoffs and were handed a favourable draw against Estonia, comfortably beating them 5-0 on aggregate.

Ireland’s luck ran out in the competition itself, however, as they found themselves in the group of death with holders Spain, Italy and Croatia.

Trapattoni’s men faced the perceived easier of the three first, Croatia, but were comfortably defeated by 3-1 before a 4-0 mauling at the hands of the eventual winners Spain in their second game.

A 2-0 defeat to Italy ended Ireland’s tournament in disappointing fashion as they ended Euro 2012 with zero points, however, it was a summer to remember for fans of the Boys in Green who received a special award from UEFA for their support.

Euro 2012 may not have gone quite as planned on the pitch, but how well do you remember the 23-man squad Trapattoni picked ahead of the tournament?

We’re giving you six minutes to name all 23 members of the Ireland squad from Euro 2012. We’ve stuck down the clubs each player was with at the time to give you a clue.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz does not work properly below click here.



