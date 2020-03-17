Niall Quinn Gives Update On Kenny/McCarthy Situation Following Euro Postponement

The FAI’s Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn has outlined that the Association would not be worrying about the managerial situation surrounding Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny until after the rescheduled Euro 2021 playoff in June.

Kenny, the current Ireland Under-21s manager had been scheduled to take over from McCarthy as senior Ireland manager in August 2020 following the culmination of the summer’s European Championships.

That agreement, however, has been thrown into doubt following the postponement of the tournament by a year by UEFA following the recent coronavirus outbreak which has struck Europe.

McCarthy will be in charge of the playoff against Slovakia which will now be in June but had been expected to led the Boys in Green to the tournament should they reach it, before stepping aside for Kenny.

Speaking to FAI TV on Tuesday, Quinn outlined that the Association intends to wait until the result of the playoffs before making any decision on who would be in charge of the national team come Euro 2021.

“I don’t think there’s any point in trying to do something about that now,” he said.

“We’re still in the position where we don’t know whether we’re going to the Euros or not. We’ll know on June 10th and I would’ve thought that June 10th would be a good time to start worrying or overly worrying about that particular instance and we’ll do that at the right time and we’ll speak to the stakeholders first.

“We won’t be talking publicly about that until the right time.”

Quinn also expressed his delight at UEFA’s decision to postpone the Euros outlining that it was good to get clarity on the issue.

“I’m very pleased that they’ve taken the decision to move the Euros out a year. I think it just gives everybody more breathing space in a really difficult time an unprecedented time and one where the health of our players and our fans and everyone across Europe in the footballing family is at stake so yeah I would commend them for doing that.

“They have aspirations around the build-up to that and how it will all fall into place i.e qualifications. They also have aspirations in completing domestic leagues etc so it’s a big ask but I think the hard work begins now but yes I’m very pleased to get clarity on at least an aspiration of where we need to be at this awful time.”

The Interim Deputy CEO then continued outlining that he is hopeful Ireland’s playoff can go ahead in June and that fans and players will be allowed to travel to the game should the coronavirus outbreak improve by then,

“I think we know that that is a realistic target to aim for. Will it happen, will the medical world allow that, we don’t know. Will the HSE allow players to travel, fans to travel (we don’t know).

“We don’t want to put anybody in any danger that’s the first thing but if there’s a lift and there’s a possibility of those games going ahead then I think it’s good that we have a defined date that by the 10th of June we’ll know our fate.