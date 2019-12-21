QPR Set To Loan Out Irish U21 International Conor Masterson

Championship club QPR are reportedly set to loan out Irish U21 international defender Conor Masterson in a bid to get the 21-year-old more first team experience.

Masterson joined the London club in the summer following his release from Liverpool but has struggled for first team opportunities at Loftus Road since his arrival.

According to a report from West London Sport, the club are looking at options for the defender with several League One clubs being made aware of his availability.

Masterson is yet to make his senior debut for QPR, featuring on the bench in the league on three occasions but has had injury issues to contend with recently.

The defender has played a big part in Stephen Kenny’s U21 side since the former Dundalk boss took over at the beginning of the year but could only manage 45 minutes over the course of the last two games against Armenia and Sweden due to injury.

Masterson will be hoping that a brief stint away from Loftus Road can provide him with the platform to impress in a first team environment – something he hasn’t had the opportunity to do so far.

During the summer Masterson spoke about his release from Liverpool outlining that he felt he needed to leave the Merseyside club in order to take the next step in his career.

“I was a little surprised (to be released), to be honest. But I don’t think it’s the worst thing that could have happened to me in my career.

“I think I needed it, to be honest. I’m really looking forward to the next chapter in my career.

“I went over when I was 13, and I’m 20 going on 21 now, so seven years.

“I had some great experiences, I can’t complain. I supported them all my life. To be playing for the club I support has been an honour and a great achievement. I really enjoyed it.”