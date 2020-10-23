QPR announce signing of Ireland U17 international Sinclair Armstrong

QPR have announced the signing of Ireland underage international Sinclair Armstrong from Shamrock Rovers, subject to international clearance.

Sinclair Armstrong will link up with QPR’s U18s squad as he looks to continue his development following three years at Shamrock Rovers.

✍️ Striker Sinclair Armstrong has joined #QPRU18's from @ShamrockRovers! — QPR FC (@QPR) October 23, 2020

The 17-year-old striker made his senior debut for the Hoops aged just 15 in the FAI Cup against Drogheda in August 2018.

Armstrong made six appearances this season in the Airtricity League First Division for Shamrock Rovers II and had previously caught the eye of club’s around Europe.

In February of this year the striker reportedly had a trial with German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim with Schalke as well as Italian outfit Verona said to have been interested in his services.

Armstrong captained the Boys in Green’s U17s during a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in February of this year.

He also featured heavily in Ireland’s U17 European Championship qualifiers in November of 2019 playing wide right in all three games.

Armstrong also found the net against Israel in an impressive 4-2 win.

RESULT | 🇮🇪 #IRLU17 1-1 Switzerland 🇨🇭 Evan Ferguson finds the net as it ends all square for Colin O’Brien’s team in Spain 💚#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/ZIt5MZzFGI — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) February 14, 2020

In a statement on their Twitter account confirming the move, Shamrock Rovers wished Armstrong all the best in his career going forward following his spell in Tallaght.

“Shamrock Rovers F.C. confirm that transfer of striker Sinclair Armstrong to Queens Park Rangers. The club wishes all the very best to Sinclair in his career. Sinclair (aged 17) had been with the club since 2017 most recently playing in our First Division side.”

Read More About: Championship, QPR, Shamrock Rovers, Sinclair Armstrong