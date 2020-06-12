Quiz: How Well Do You Remember The Premier League Season So Far?

In less than a week’s time, the Premier League will return to action, with Sheffield United taking on Aston Villa and Arsenal against Manchester City.

After a three month hiatus and weeks of uncertainty the season will finally resume, with Liverpool chasing the title and the likes of Norwich, Villa and Bournemouth fighting to stave off relegation.

But how well do you remember the 2019/2020 Premier League season before it was unceremoniously suspended in the middle of March?

We’ve come up with a list of 20 clues to 20 questions to test your knowledge on the Premier League season so far and you have five minutes to guess them all.





Good luck and let us know how you do. If the quiz fails to load click here.

If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click on the links below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History