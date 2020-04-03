Premier League Season Will Only Return When ‘Safe And Appropriate To Do So’

The Premier League have confirmed that the season will not be returning in May and that the league will only restart when it is “safe and appropriate to do so.”

Chiefs and club officials from the league met via videoconference on Friday morning and confirmed that due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Premier League would not be returning in May.

The league was first suspended on March 13th due to the outbreak of the virus with initial plans to return in April. However, that has now been changed to an indefinite suspension.

The Premier League released a statement on their website following the meeting;

“It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so,” they said.

“The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time.

“The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution.

“With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition.

They also outlined that they will be consulting with players from every Premier League team in regards deferring 30% of their wages to ease the financial burden the crisis has caused.

“In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019/20 season since the suspension of matches began, and to protect employment throughout the professional game, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration.

“This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change.

“The League will be in regular contact with the PFA, and the union and the LMA will join a meeting which will be held tomorrow between the League, players and club representatives.”

The Premier League also confirmed that they voted unanimously to advance funds of £125 million to the Football League and the National League.

“Discussions also took place regarding financial relief for clubs in the short term and while there is no single solution, measures are to be put in place to immediately deal with the impact of falling cash flow.

“Critically, the League unanimously voted to advance funds of £125 million to the EFL and National League as it is aware of the severe difficulties clubs throughout the football pyramid are suffering at this time.”