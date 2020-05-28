Start Date & Opening Fixtures Reportedly Confirmed For Premier League Return

The Premier League will return from it’s hiatus with two fixtures on June 17th according to a report from The Telegraph.

The report outlines that Manchester City will host Arsenal while Aston Villa will face Sheffield United in the two opening fixtures, both of which are games in hand for the respective clubs.

Another game may be played on June 19th, which is a Friday, with the full fixtures understood to be starting on Saturday June 20th with matches staggered across the weekend.

The Premier League has been suspended since March 9th due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, with the last game featuring Aston Villa and Leicester City.

Officials from the league as well as club representatives have been working on ‘Project Restart’ over the past couple of weeks in a bid to follow in the footsteps of the Bundesliga and get games back up and running.

These games will of course be played behind closed doors which is likely to be the reality for most sporting events for the foreseeable future.

Premier League clubs had returned to training in small groups earlier this week with contact training set to be phased in at respective clubs.

The report also outlines that Premier League chiefs want the season to be concluded by the weekend of August 1st and 2nd.

More to follow.