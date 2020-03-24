Quiz: You Have Six Minutes To Guess This One Premier League Player

In the almost 30 years since the Premier League’s inception plenty of teenagers have burst onto the scene and made a name for themselves in the English top flight.

Some have come in midway through a campaign and added that much needed spark to a team, while others have been used as strong squad options or rotational pieces in a season.

Not many are ever entrusted with featuring in every single game throughout a season for their club, never mind starting – especially during a 42-game campaign as it was in 1993/1994.

In fact, only one player has ever done it in Premier League history.

But who?

We’re giving you six minutes to name the only player in Premier League history to start every game in a single season as a teenager.

This is tough but we’ve given you the year the player in question achieved this feat as a hint.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz does not work properly below click here.





*Stat courtesy of OptaJoe on Twitter