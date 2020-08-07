Premier League announce nominees for Player & Young Player of the Year

The Premier League have announced the nominees for the 2019/2020 Player and Young Player of the Year award.

Liverpool dominate proceedings in the Player of the Year category with three inclusions. Manchester City, Burnley, Leicester and Southampton also have nominees.

Reds captain Jordan Henderson along with defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane make up Liverpool’s selection.

Golden boot winner Jamie Vardy is included as is Kevin De Bruyne following his record equalling 20 assists this season.

De Bruyne became the first player to register 20 assists in a single season since Thierry Henry in 2002/03.

Danny Ings is nominated after an outstanding season while Burnley’s Nick Pope is the sole goalkeeper included.

Ings helped Southampton finish 11th in the Premier League. The striker netted 22 goals in what was a brilliant season.

Manchester United have three players nominated for the Young Player of the Year award.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial make the shortlist. Teenage Mason Greenwood is also included.

Greenwood scored ten goals in his first ever Premier League season helping United to third in the table.

Alexander-Arnold is the only player to be nominated for both awards. The 21-year-old was pivotal to Liverpool’s title win this season.

Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic also make the shortlist. The pair featured heavily in their first ever Premier League seasons.

Mount scored seven goals and grabbed five assists as Chelsea finished fourth. Pulisic managed nine goals and six assists.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish round-out the nominees.

Henderson was outstanding as he helped Sheffield United to a top ten finish. Grealish was key in helping Villa dramatically avoid the drop on the final day of the season.

The Premier League also announced the nominees for Manager of the Season.

Chris Wilder, Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard and Brendan Rodgers make up the shortlist.