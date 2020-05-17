Quiz: Name The Players Who Have Scored The Most Premier League Hat-Tricks

How well do you know your top marksmen in the Premier League?

Earlier this week we asked you to name the only Irish players who have scored hat-tricks in the Premier League since the competition began in the 1992/1993 season.

This time we’ve decided to widen the scope and are asking you to name the players who have scored the most amount of hat-tricks in the Premier League.

We’re giving you eight minutes and there’s 24 names to get, all of which have scored four or more hat-tricks in the Premier League.

To give you a clue we’ve provided the number of hat-tricks as well as the clubs each player was at when they scored one.

Good luck and let us know how you get on. If the quiz doesn’t load properly click here.





