Quiz: Name Every Player To Score A Premier League Hat-Trick For Arsenal

How well do you know your Arsenal goalscorers?

The Gunners have had some world class players on their books over the years but how well do you remember their most memorable moments in front of goal?

We’re giving you a total of four minutes to name the 19 players who have managed to score a Premier League hat-trick for Arsenal.

Some players have, of course, achieved the feat more than once however you only have to fill their name in once.

Good luck and be sure to let us know what score you get. If the quiz fails to load click here.





