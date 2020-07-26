On the final day of the Premier League season we take a look at what’s still to be decided at both the top and bottom of the league table.

______

Race for the top four

To begin with the top four, Manchester United, Leicester and Chelsea will battle it out on the Premier League’s final day for the two remaining spots in the top four.

The fixtures are;

Wolves vs Chelsea

Leicester vs Man United

Here’s how the table currently looks;

Chelsea

They know that they require a win or a draw against Wolves to be guaranteed of a top four finish however they can also get there if Manchester United beat Leicester.

Leicester

Leicester’s recent poor run of form since the restart has seen United close the gap on them drastically but if they defeat the Red Devils then they will secure Champions League football next season.

A draw will only be enough for them if Wolves defeat Chelsea.

Manchester United

Manchester United are arguably in the strongest position and will seal a Champions League spot with a win or a draw against Leicester.

If Chelsea lose they will also qualify regardless of their own result however a loss to Leicester and a draw for Frank Lampard’s men would mean United finish fifth.

_____

Europa League spots

At least one of Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United will end up in the Europa League spots however there are two teams, Wolves and Tottenham, who will be hoping to qualify today.

If the FA Cup winners finish in the top six, then seventh place in the Premier League would qualify for the Europa League. This means whoever finishes seventh will want Chelsea to defeat Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

The fixtures are;

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

Chelsea vs Wolves

Here’s how 6th and 7th currently look;

Wolves

Wolves will finish sixth if they beat Chelsea however a loss and a Spurs win or draw (Tottenham’s goal difference is slightly better) would see them drop to seventh.

Tottenham

Tottenham need Wolves to drop points if they want to finish sixth and not have to worry about the FA Cup winners.

If Wolves lose at Chelsea, a point for Spurs at Crystal Palace would be enough.

______

Relegation battle

In one of the tightest relegation battles in recent memory, two of Watford, Aston Villa and Bournemouth will join Norwich in the Championship next season.

The fixtures are;

Arsenal vs Watford

West Ham vs Aston Villa

Everton vs Bournemouth

The bottom of the table currently looks like this;

Aston Villa

They can guarantee their safety if they match Watford’s result, however a win for Bournemouth and defeats for Villa and Watford will see Dean Smith’s side relegated.

Watford

If Villa win, Watford will need to match their result by two goals or better, however if Villa draw against West Ham, any win for the Hornets would be enough.

Should Villa lose a Watford draw against Arsenal would be enough.

Bournemouth

For Bournemouth the task is much trickier, they must beat Everton and then hope both Watford and Aston Villa lose their respective games.

_____