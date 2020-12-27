 Close sidebar

Host of Premier League clubs reportedly interested in loan for Dan James

by Oisin McQueirns

Will Man United let him go?

Manchester United winger Dan James is reportedly attracting interest from four Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

According to various reports in the media, a host of Premier League teams towards the bottom of the table believe that the Welsh winger could provide a big boost in their bid for survival.

The Daily Star are reporting that new West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has enquired about a move for James while SunSport outline that Brighton are also keen.

Leeds United had been close to a move for James before he arrived at Man United and are reportedly interested again while Burnley are said to be the final team in the running.

Clubs are queuing up for his signature however James has managed to regain his place in the Manchester United starting XI of late but he still faces stiff competition from the likes of Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood.

Dan James started for the Red Devils in their 6-2 win against Leeds United, looking particularly impressive, before getting another start against Leicester on St Stephens’ Day.

The 24-year-old was a regular in the first team at Old Trafford last season having arrived from Swansea, playing 46 games in all competitions.

This season however he was without a start since October 24 – until his recall in the past week.

Author: Oisin McQueirns

Oisin McQueirns is a digital journalist at Pundit Arena. Massive fan of Leeds United, Ric Flair and Trusting The Process. Contact him here oisin@punditarena.com

