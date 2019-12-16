Premier League Sides Handed Tricky Ties In Champions League Draw

The four Premier League teams remaining in the Champions League, learned their fate this morning as the draw for the last 16 of the tournament took place.

Holders Liverpool advanced to the knockout stages after beating RB Salzburg in their final group game and Klopp’s side will face the difficult task of Atletico Madrid in the last 16.

Arguably the tie of the round however is Manchester City’s clash with 13-time winners Real Madrid as Pep Guardiola looks to break his recent Champions League duck.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side will look to go one better than they did in last year’s edition of the tournament and they have been handed a tricky tie against RB Leipzig.

There will also be a repeat of the 2012 Champions League final as Frank Lampard’s Chelsea take’s his side into his first European knockout game against Bayern Munich.

Napoli will take on Barcelona, Lyon face Juventus, Champions League debutants Atalanta will play Valencia, who won Chelsea’s group, while the draw will be rounded out with an exciting clash between Borussia Dortmund and PSG.

The first legs of the last 16 will take place on 18-19 February and 25-26 February, with the second legs concluding the ties on 10-11 March and 17-18 March.

Here is the draw in full:

Dortmund v PSG

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Atalanta v Valencia

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Lyon v Juventus

Spurs v RB Leipzig

Napoli v Barcelona