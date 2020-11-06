He knows what he wants.

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly turned down Barcelona twice after leaving Tottenham due to the belief that he could take the job at Man United.

Pochettino has been out of a job since leaving Tottenham in November of 2019 following an incredibly successful five-year spell at the north London club.

The former Spurs boss, however, is now seen as the favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who has come under fire in recent weeks following Man United’s disappointing start to the season.

Pochettino has not been without offers in his time away though and according to a report from The Daily Star, the Argentine twice rejected Barcelona has he waited for ‘the right club’.

It is also understood that Pochettino has sent a warning to Man United that they must act quickly if they are to secure his services.

Man United suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford last weekend and their misery was compounded in the Champions League in midweek.

The Red Devils were beaten 2-1 by Istanbul Basaksehir and flattered to deceive throughout the game with many fans and pundits alike believing that Solskjaer’s days at the club are numbered.

However, according to The Telegraph, United have decided to stick with the Norwegian despite their disappointing defeats to both Arsenal and Basaksehir.

The club’s board will reassess Solskjaer’s position though should United’s form fail to improve.

United travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday afternoon. Defeat – which would be United’s fourth in seven league games this season – will leave Solskjaer’s side with a miserable return of seven points from six games.

Pochettino was heralded with turning Tottenham’s fortunes around when he arrived at the club, making them Champions League regulars, even reaching the final of the competition in 2019, where they lost to Liverpool.

He recently appeared on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

