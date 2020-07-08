West Ham Plotting Move For Manchester United Duo Phil Jones & Jesse Lingard

David Moyes could be set to raid his former club Manchester United for both Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones, should the Hammers avoid relegation this season.

According to a report from Independent.co.uk, Moyes sees Jones in particular as an option that could add to his team’s quality, while Lingard is expected to be one of a number of players United will sell ahead of next season.

Moyes, of course, worked Jones during his ill-fated spell at Old Trafford in the 2013/2014 season and is familiar with both players, as Lingard was a young player at the club

West Ham are said to be a number of clubs interested in taking Lingard from United, with West Brom and Everton also linked with the winger.

Lingard had been growing into a key figure at Old Trafford as well as with England. However, he has seen his form dip over the last couple of seasons and has subsequently lost his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The 27-year-old’s commitment to the club has also been questioned at times, with former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel appearing to hit out at Lingard for his plan to create a brand similar to that of David Beckham’s.

“I’m on record for saying this a long, long time, since Ole came, that his most important job is not really to sign players, it’s to get rid of players,” Schmeichel said on Talksport.

“There are a few players in the squad that we absolutely do not want there.

“They’re not there to play for the badge. They’re there to create a profile for themselves.

“I was reading about one player trying to make themself a brand like Beckham which is shocking really. But there are players there that do not belong in the dressing room.

“And I think Ole has done really well in kind of sifting them out of the picture really, so we only get reminded that they’re there in a chat like this, or reading about the squad. I think he’s done an amazing job.”

Lingard has played 203 times for Man United, while Jones has made 224 appearances for the Red Devils since joining the club from Blackburn Rovers in 2011.