Quiz: Name Every PFA Young Player Of The Year Since 1992/1993

Every season, around this time of the year, attention usually turns to awards and which individual players stood out enough for their sides to warrant discussion and nomination.

This campaign, the end of season PFA awards have been put on hold due to the Premier League’s suspension with the crowning of a Player of the Year and subsequently a Young Player of the Year likely to be awhile away yet.

On Monday we asked you to name all the players to have won the prestigious PFA Players’ Player of the Year award with some of Europe’s elite featuring throughout the years.

This time we’re testing your knowledge of the PFA Young Player of the Year award, giving you six minutes to name all the winners since 1992/1993.

To give you a hint we’ve given the year they won it and the club they played for at the time.

Good luck and let us know how you get on. If the quiz does not load click here.





