Aston Villa Keeper Pepe Reina Details Harrowing Coronavirus Experience

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina has detailed his harrowing experience of Covid-19 after being diagnosed with the virus nearly two weeks ago.

The 37-year-old, who signed for Villa in January, was one of a host of Premier League players who tested positive for coronavirus over the last couple of weeks.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, in quotes reported by The Guardian, Reina outlined that he endured “endless minutes of fear” during his battle with the virus.

“It is only now that I am winning the battle against coronavirus.”

“I was very tired after experiencing the first symptoms of the virus,” he said. “A fever, dry cough and a headache that never went away. It was just that constant feeling of tiredness.

“The most difficult moment was when I could no longer breathe, the 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen. It was the worst moments of my life.

“The only real fear I had was when I understood there was no oxygen: endless minutes of fear, as if suddenly my throat had closed. As a result, I spent the first six or eight days indoors.”

Reina continued by explaining that despite his struggles, he did not mind spending the time at home with his wife and children.

“I don’t miss the company as it’s me, my wife Yolanda, five children and two in-laws. The house is big and loneliness has no access to my home.”

Reina took part in the last Premier League game before the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus outbreak, when his Villa side were defeated 4-0 by Leicester

Football remains suspended in England until April 30th at least, with Villa struggling in the Premier League before its postponement sitting in 19th, two points off safety, in what has been a difficult first season back in the top flight.