Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Marcelo Bielsa ahead of Leeds vs Man City

Pep Guardiola has declared Marcelo Bielsa the person he admires the most in world football, as his Manchester City side gets set to do battle with Leeds on Saturday.

Guardiola has long been an admirer of Bielsa having faced the Argentine on numerous occasions when the pair were managing in La Liga.

Saturday however will represent their first meeting in English football and speaking to the media ahead of the game, Guardiola outlined his admiration and respect for the Leeds United manager.

“I think he’s (Bielsa) is probably the person I admire the most in world football as a manager and as a person,” Guardiola said.

“I think he is the most authentic manager all the time in terms of how he conducts his teams, he is unique. No one can imitate him, it’s impossible.

“My teams won more titles than him, but in terms of knowledge of the game, I am away from him. It is a good present, a good gift to have him in the PL.

“His teams are a joy to watch, how honest they are, and they always try to produce good football for spectators. It’s good to have him here.”

Under Bielsa, Leeds have taken well to the Premier League winning two of their opening three games of the top flight season.

Guardiola continued outlining that he is well aware of how difficult Saturday’s game against Leeds will be.

“They are a team that knows exactly what they have to do. They fight and run. They run with a lot of people in the box and defend with a lot of people in the box.

“They have a good build-up and arrive in the right moments with a lot of players. They’re a good team, like all the Marcelo teams.

“I played three times in Barcelona against Bilbao and all the games were so difficult.”

Read More About: leeds united, Marcelo Bielsa, pep guardiola, Premier League