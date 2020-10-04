Pep Guardiola on the difficult question Bielsa asked him after Leeds draw

Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa’s first meeting in English football was an exciting one as Manchester City and Leeds United played out a fascinating 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Guardiola has long been a fan of Bielsa outlining before the clash that the Leeds United boss is the person he admires the most in world football.

City dominated the opening 20 minutes of the game on Saturday, finding the opener through Raheem Sterling, but Leeds managed to grow into the tie.

In the second half, Marcelo Bielsa brought on club record signing Rodrigo who levelled the game with thirty minutes to go.

The final quarter of the game proved to be a brilliant spectacle of free-flowing, attacking football from the two sides however they had to settle for a share of the spoils upon the final whistle.

After the game, Sky Sports cameras picked up a pensive Bielsa sharing a word with Guardiola as the pair reflected on the 1-1 draw.

Guardiola outlined that Bielsa actually quizzed him on his opinion of the game but admitted that he would require more time to give the Leeds United manager his answer.

"It was good, eh?" Pep Guardiola says #LUFC proved to be a very good test for his side and that a 1-1 draw was a fair result. pic.twitter.com/z51wSApfhO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2020

“He said to me ‘What is your opinion of the game?’ And I said ‘After one second I am not able to analyse the game!’ he told Sky Sports.

“Maybe he’s cleverer than me! I’m not. I need time to process how was the game, but you know I said that I thought it was a good game, it was fair and that’s why the result was the result.”

Leeds United have had a very promising start to the Premier League season under Marcelo Bielsa, winning two, drawing one and losing one of their opening four games.

After defeating Wolves in their opening game of the season, City have struggled, losing 5-2 to Leicester before yesterday’s draw with Leeds.

