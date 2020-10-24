Guardiola says Aguero would be willing to apologise to Sian Massey-Ellis

Pep Guardiola has outlined that Sergio Aguero would apologise to referee Sian Massey-Ellis if she ‘felt bad’ after the Manchester City striker put his hands on the official last weekend.

Aguero came under scrutiny for the incident involving Massey during Manchester City’s game against Arsenal last weekend, but faced no formal action.

Guardiola came out in defence of his player earlier in the week saying that there was no bad intentions in Aguero’s actions and that he is ‘one of the nicest people ever’

Speaking ahead of City’s game against West Ham this afternoon, Guardiola once again defended his striker, and likened the incident to Bernardo Silva being banned for one-match last year after posting a controversial tweet about team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

He also outlined that Aguero would be willing to apologise if Massey-Ellis ‘felt bad’ about the incident.

“I know perfectly, it’s like Bernardo and what he had with Mendy,” Guardiola said.

“They are brothers and he was suspended. All the people looking from outside judge, I know the intention from Sergio. Sergio put his hands in a normal way like he does many times to me, on or off the pitch or when I hug him, when there is a substitution or when sometimes he touches the referee as well or an opponent.

“If I’d seen some aggression, maybe. I think it was normal as I know him perfectly. He’s been a huge star in the world but he’s humble, nicest people I’ve met. What is important is his intention and his intention was normal, to talk to her in a normal way, it was not a bad word, it was just normal.

“I didn’t speak to Sergio about this but I’m pretty sure if she felt bad he will apologise without a problem. It is the same what happened with Bernardo, I know him perfectly well and it was a joke and this was a normal situation.”

