New role for Paul Pogba with van de Beek signing, claims Rio Ferdinand

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has outlined that he believes Paul Pogba will have to play a new position in the midfield to accommodate Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek arrived at Old Trafford earlier this month for £40 million from Dutch side Ajax. His signing will add more quality to a United midfield which already contains the likes of Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

The 23-year-old was a creative influence in Ajax’s side over the past couple of seasons and it will be interesting to see how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fits him into United’s midfield.

He had however been operating a deeper role with the Dutch side since the departure of Frenkie De Jong to Barcelona.

Speaking on BBC Radio Five Live, Rio Ferdinand explained that he believes Paul Pogba may have to play a deeper role in the midfield in order to accommodate van de Beek, a position that isn’t the Frenchman’s best.

“Listen, if you say you’re going to play your best players in that midfield and you’re going to play three, then you’d say Paul Pogba playing in the holding role and [Bruno] Fernandes and Van de Beek being the guys that are playing around that, a bit more free and able to move around and create.

“Is that Paul Pogba’s best position? I would argue not. But you have to look at what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to do. Does he want his best players on the pitch or is he talking about players fitting in a system?

“I think that’s the intriguing part for me going into the season from Man United’s perspective in terms of the signing that they made, that player.”

“It’s a big call”

United have also been chasing English winger Jadon Sancho during this transfer window.

On Pogba’s role, Ferdinand added: “It’s a big call and that remains to be seen, but I still think Manchester United will have some sort of movement and there will be additions in this squad going into the season.”

