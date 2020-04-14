Paul Pogba Responds To Constant Criticism From Graeme Souness

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hit back at long-time critic Graeme Souness explaining that he “didn’t even know” who the former Liverpool man was.

Souness has frequently been critical of the French midfielder since his return to United from Juventus in 2018, with his attitude and desire to be at Old Trafford often coming under scrutiny from the Sky Sports pundit.

Pogba has missed the majority of the season due to an ankle injury with Souness’ most recent dig coming last month when he explained that he believed the World Cup winner would be a ‘doddle’ to play against.

The 27-year-old however has finally responded to the criticism levelled his way by Souness, explaining on the United podcast, that he wasn’t aware of who the former Liverpool man was to begin with.

“I didn’t even know who he was, really,” Pogba said “I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I know the face but [not] the name.

“Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of [punditry], I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about why they did this, or why they did that. I like to focus on football.”

Sounness was asked about Pogba’s comments on Sky Sports News on Tuesday morning and was quick to respond to the United man.

“I’m happy with that. The oldest saying in football comes to mind: ‘Put your medals on the table’. I’ve got a big table.”

Pogba continued by outlining that he takes the attention on the chin and rarely heeds the criticism levelled at him from certain pundits.

“I guess they miss me, I don’t know? I’m not someone that looks always at Sky Sports News.

“After the games, when I watch it again I watch the game, not the comments. When you know football, you don’t need someone to tell you what’s happening.”