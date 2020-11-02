France legend claims Paul Pogba’s best position is on the bench

“Maybe the best position for Pogba right now is the bench.”

Former France and Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has outlined that he believes Paul Pogba’s best position is on the bench after another disappointing display against Arsenal.

Pogba was restored to the Premier League starting XI against the Gunners on Sunday, but struggled throughout the game as Manchester United suffered a 1-0 loss.

The French international conceded the penalty which led to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal after he fouled Hector Bellerin in the box.

Speaking on ESPN following the game, Leboeuf was critical of Manchester United and outlined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t know what to do with Pogba and what position to play him in.

“I don’t know if there is any explanation [for United’s form].

“It was a random win against Leipzig and a lucky one.

“What we have seen in the Premier League is not good enough from Manchester United. The level drops dramatically.

“It was very strange to see that diamond midfield because Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted Pogba in the middle of the park, where he is clearly a problem because he changed him in the second half, putting him on the left-wing almost.

“He doesn’t know what to do with Pogba. Solskjaer has to rethink his position, maybe the best position for Pogba right now is the bench.”

Pogba himself was also critical of his own performance outlining that he shouldn’t have given a penalty away in the manner he did.

“We know it’s a poor performance,” Pogba told the BBC. “Myself, I cannot give a foul away like this.

“I thought I would touch the ball but I didn’t. (I) cost us the goal today with the penalty.

“Like I say, details. We have to do better, the team, myself, it starts with me. I felt like I touched him a bit, I knew I was in the box, I shouldn’t have given a penalty away like that.

“Maybe I was a bit out of breath, it made me do this stupid mistake. I will learn from that, I’m not the best defensively in the box, I can work on that.”

