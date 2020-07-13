Paul Pogba On Why Manchester United Are Now A ‘Proper Team’

Paul Pogba has pinpointed where he feels Manchester United have improved as they look to jump into the Premier League’s top three with victory over Southampton.

The Red Devils are unbeaten since the restart, winning their last four league games by three or more goals and look on course to overtake Chelsea and Leicester in the Premier League table.

Pogba has been a massive part of United’s outstanding run in recent weeks and he outlined that his side’s improvement in controlling games has helped them become a ‘proper team’

“You can call it a proper team,” Pogba told United Review,” in quotes reported by The Mirror.

“Sometimes before, we were maybe too defensive or too offensive and we didn’t have this balance or this control.

“Now you can see we have that balance and there is more structure and we’ve been working hard on that.

“The improvement is huge and you can tell that. It’s always good to have that improvement, but you don’t want to stop it, you know you have to keep working.

“There is a lot of stuff to do, we are not there yet but we are on the way, and if we keep doing what we’re doing now, then I think there is nothing that can stop us to get to where we should be.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are also still in the hunt for both the FA Cup and the Europa League in addition to a top three finish and Pogba believes that United have the quality to go out and win those competitions.

“United is about trophies, we know that. And there are trophies we know we can get and we can win.

“We don’t want to let this opportunity go away. We’re going to do our best to go and get those two trophies by giving everything.

“We feel great. That is the mentality now – you have a positive mentality when you have a good result, but you also have to have the ability to get through the games like we did in the last few games