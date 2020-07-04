Paul Pogba & Bruno Fernandes Reportedly Injured In Training Ground Clash

Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes both reportedly suffered injury during a Red Devils training session on Friday following a clash.

The duo have been outstanding for United since the Premier League restart with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men winning three and drawing one of their four games back.

Man United are set to face strugglers Bournemouth on Saturday but may have to do so without their now talismanic pair according to various reports in the media.

Pogba is said to have accidentally run into his teammate Fernandes during training, with both men suffering injury and the Portuguese midfielder coming off the worst.

United have refused to comment on the incident which could be a blow for Solskjaer’s side.

Since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January, Fernandes has proven to be a transformative figure, with the 25-year-old bagging five goals and three assists in his opening eight Premier League games.

Pogba has also seen an upturn in his form since a return from an ankle injury which kept him out for an extended period this season with the Frenchman linking up excellently with Fernandes as United continue to battle for a spot in the Champions League next season.

United currently sit fifth in the table but are only two points off Chelsea in fourth and three off Leicester City in third while they are also in the last four of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils also have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League after they comfortably defeated LASK 5-0 in their last 16 first leg before the lockdown.

United will fancy their chances at cutting the gap to the top four on Saturday when they face Bournemouth who currently sit 19th in the table.

Eddie Howe’s side have lost all three of their games since the restart and are without a win in seven.