Paul Pogba Reveals His Initial Thoughts On Bruno Fernandes Signing

Paul Pogba has revealed his initial response to Manchester United’s signing of Bruno Fernandes outlining that he wanted to understand the Portuguese midfielder ‘straight away.’

Fernandes’ signing in January has proven to be a transformative one, with United unbeaten in every game the midfielder has played in.

Alongside Fernandes, Pogba has also managed to regain some of his best form, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side within touching distance of a Champions League spot as a result.

Pogba and Fernandes’ chemistry has been clear from the start and the French midfielder outlined that as soon as he found out the former Sporting Lisbon man would be arriving at Old Trafford, he watched how he played.

“When Bruno arrived, I get that I need to understand him straight away,” Pogba told BT Sport, in quotes reported by The Mirror.

“I didn’t want one month to adapt to his game so I watched him, watched his position, how he used the ball, what he’s good at so when I came back we could do well together.

“Straight away when I get to him [Bruno], I know ‘I can make this run’, ‘I know I have to pass him the ball there because he is dangerous there’.

“I try to analyse how he plays with the team, how to improve my positioning and stuff like that.”

Speaking last month, Pogba outlined how much he is enjoying playing behind United’s exciting young attack, including Fernandes.

“From behind I just enjoy it,” he told United’s website.

“I’m enjoying just watching Bruno, Rashford, Martial and Mason, who all played the last game, and seeing them score goals.

“You just keep applauding, it’s beautiful – they make me enjoy football every time.”

There have also been reports that Pogba is ready to put pen to paper on a new deal at Old Trafford, with United confident that they will be able to announce a new deal at the end of the season.