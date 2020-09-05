“Donny Van de Beek looks like a panic buy at Manchester United.”

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has labelled new Man United signing Donny van de Beek as a panic buy following the midfielder’s arrival from Ajax.

Van de Beek arrived at Old Trafford earlier this week for a fee of around £40 million and reportedly had the likes of Barcelona and Tottenham also interested in his services.

The 23-year-old impressed at Ajax and is thought to be the first of a number of new faces set to arrive at Manchester United in this window.

Solskjaer is still in the market for both a centre-back and a winger. Paul Merson believes he should have prioritised those positions first and that van de Beek was somewhat of a panic buy by the club.

“Donny Van de Beek looks like a panic buy at Manchester United,” he told Starsport.

Paul Merson on Man United’s transfer activity

“I don’t get it. They just spent £40m on a position where they are already strong.

“And how does he play with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes?

“You have to have someone who can play the holding role.

“That signing looked to me like: ‘Oh we haven’t bought anyone yet, let’s go and buy someone, who can we get?’

“When you look at their midfield, Fred was improving, and they’ve got Scott McTominay. Now they won’t get a game.

“And they just gave Nemanja Matic a new contract. “Would they have done that if they knew they were getting Van de Beek?

“It makes no sense to me. Who is making these decisions?”

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the transfer window.

United are still keen on the England international. They are also thought to be interested in bringing Dayot Upamecano to the club from RB Leipzig.

Solskjaer is desperate to partner Harry Maguire at the back after being less than impressed with Victor Lindelof.

