Patrice Evra close to tears following Man United’s 6-1 loss to Spurs

Patrice Evra gave an incredibly emotional assessment of Man United following the club’s 6-1 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League.

Man United took the lead early in the game but crumbled in the first half, conceding four goals and having Anthony Martial sent off in the opening 45 minutes – much to Evra’s horror.

The second half wasn’t much better from a Man United perspective as they conceded a further two goals in what was one of the worst Red Devils performances in recent memory.

Man United fans were understandably upset and angry following the game, but perhaps none more so than Evra in the Sky Studios.

The former United and France full back was close to tears as he outlined that he could not take analysing another Red Devils game even going so far as to say he would like to end his contract with Sky.

“I really would like to end my contract with Sky. I’m a positive person and I never want to talk about United because when you tell the truth it can hurt and I’m passionate and I love my club.

“I know you have to have some filter when you talk on TV but its a shambles.

"I really would like to end my contract with Sky – I know you have to have some filter when you talk on TV."

“Tonight no one can have any excuses, they let down all of the United fans, I don’t care about the result because I’ve been beaten 6-1 one but every year is the same.

“I feel like all United fans feel right now that is why I feel like I would prefer to comment on a different game to United if I keep working for Sky.

“What’s going on at my club? What is going on today? I am really emotional right now. It is difficult to break a man like me. I don’t promote violence but many people need a slap right now.

“I am really really angry right now.”

