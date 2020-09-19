Patrice Evra ‘disappointed’ by Manchester United’s lack of transfer activity

Patrice Evra has outlined that he is disappointed at Manchester United’s lack of activity in the transfer market ahead of the new Premier League season.

Manchester United have long been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho but have still yet to agree a deal with the German side.

There had also been talk of the arrival of defender Sergio Reguillon, however it appears as though the left-back will be heading to Tottenham.

United did sign midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax for £35 million in what has been considered a smart move from the club given the 23-year-old’s quality.

Patrice Evra appeared in the Sky Sports studio and was quizzed on Manchester United’s transfer activity this summer. Since the departure of Alex Ferguson, United have largely struggled to sign their targets.

“I feel like it’s deja vu,” said Evra.

“We make more impact on social media than the reality. That’s why the fans are disappointed. They get frustrated.”

Evra admitted that he hopes van de Beek can have a similar impact to Bruno Fernandes at the club however all in all he has been disappointed by the window so far at Old Trafford.

“We’ll see if he can be a good signing. I wish him the same start that Bruno Fernandes had. I’m optimistic. I am confident because as the people know I am always behind Manchester United but I am disappointed.”

Evra continued outlining that despite his disappointment he believes United will finish in the top four, as they did last season.

The Red Devils begin their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on Saturday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men finished third in the league last season securing Champions League football for the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United fans will be hoping they can add more players before the window closes.

