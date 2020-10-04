Patrice Evra gives damning assessment of ‘catastrophic’ Man United

“I’m devastated.”

Patrice Evra gave a damning assessment of Manchester United’s first-half performance against Tottenham which saw the Red Devils concede four goals and have a man sent off.

Man United took the lead against Spurs from the penalty spot but conceded two soft goals in the space of five minutes before Anthony Martial saw red for raising his hand to Erik Lamela, much to the chagrin of Evra.

After that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men conceded two more further goals in the first half before a fifth and sixth in the second which saw them fall to a disastrous 6-1 defeat.

4-1 down at half-time and struggling, former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra was understandably furious at what he saw in the opening 45 minutes outlining that he believes none of the current players should be playing in the team ‘right now’

“I’ve lost in my career for Manchester United 6-1 to Manchester City before and Ferguson was furious after the game, he said, ‘Why did you keep attacking Patrice?’ and I said, ‘because of the philosophy of the club.’

"No one, no one deserves to be playing for this team right now"

“But are you seeing this right now? I don’t even want to comment on this game it is catastrophic. My advice to any Man United fan watching is to buy a Playstation, buy a player like Sancho or even Messi and start playing it because this is a disaster.

“I’m devastated. I am a positive person but right now I understand the pain of all the Man United fans. No one, no one deserves to be playing for this team right now.

Man United are reportedly set to sign striker Edinson Cavani and left-back Alex Telles ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline day.

Evra however feels that Man United missed out on not getting Jadon Sancho, their number one target, from Borussia Dortmund, labelling the pursuit of the England winger ‘embarrassing‘.

