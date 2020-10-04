Patrice Evra brands Man United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho ’embarrassing’

Former Man United defender Patrice Evra has branded the club’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, ’embarrassing’ after they failed to seal a move for the winger.

Sancho had long been identified as Man United’s number one target in this window, with the club pursuing him for months.

United however could not settle on a fee with Dortmund for Sancho, with the 20-year-old looking set to remain in Germany for this season at least.

The Red Devils look set to sign Edinson Cavani as the window closes, however the failure to capture their number one target will surely be worrying for United fans.

Patrice Evra appeared on Sky Sports ahead of Man United’s game against Tottenham on Sunday and outlined that he felt the whole Sancho saga has been embarrassing for the club.

“I would like to talk more about football but unfortunately when I meet people we always talk about transfers. I think the Sancho saga is embarrassing. Now we are talking about Cavani.

“Until I see Cavani wearing a Manchester United shirt I will not say anything.”

United have only made one signing this season in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax, despite the club’s apparent need for both a new left-back as well as a new centre-half.

Evra continued outlining that United getting Sancho, their main transfer target, should have been the bare minimum return for the window.

“We don’t need to buy like five or seven or ten players to build a team but at least get your main target. Our main target was Sancho and it was embarrassing. We didn’t even get him.”

Graeme Souness, who appeared alongside Evra, also outlined that he felt United’s signing of van de Beek was simply due to the midfielder being available instead of being a player who can strengthen their areas of weakness.

