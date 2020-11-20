Paddy Kenny reveals bust-up with Steve Staunton after infamous Cyprus loss

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has opened up on an altercation with Steve Staunton following the now infamous defeat to Cyprus in 2006.

Paddy Kenny was a staple for Sheffield United in both the Premier League and the Championship before moving to QPR and later Leeds United however he won just seven caps for the Boys in Green.

The former Blade faced stiff competition from the likes of Shay Given during his time with Ireland, with perhaps his most memorable game for the country coming against Cyprus in Euro 2008 qualifying.

The result was one of Ireland’s worst in recent memory and proved to be Paddy Kenny’s final cap with the Boys in Green, as he was never called up again.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, he outlined that after the game he felt Staunton singled him out for criticism, which led to an altercation between the pair.

“I was looking forward to working with Stan, after enjoying my time under Brian Kerr,” Paddy Kenny said

“With the career Stan had, his background, it was very exciting. So I was obviously disappointed when I felt his fingers were pointing at me, and only me.

“One goal was my fault, but he singled me out and nobody else.

“I don’t know if they expected me, being from the Championship, to sit and take it, but I’m not that type of person.

“I got up and told him what I thought…it wasn’t just me who f*cked up.”

Paddy Kenny continued outlining that he believes during his spell at QPR especially, he could have won more caps for the Boys in Green.

“I’d a lot going off, so I just said to leave it, but I never got a call again.

“When I look back, I went on to QPR after that and had two of the best years of my career, and I was thinking ‘surely I am in the mix here…’ I’d 25 clean sheets in 44 games but keepers in the lower down leagues were still being picked.

“Seven caps is still seven more than I ever thought I’d get – I made it to the pro game without a goalkeeping coach – but I do feel there should have been a lot more.

“It was one bad game – and a few things went off in my life, that weren’t my fault…but maybe I shouldn’t have put myself in those positions.”

In a separate interview with the Undr The Cosh podcast, Kenny was asked about being called up to the Irish squad for the first time under Brian Kerr.

“Brian Kerr was the manager. I liked him he was a really nice bloke ”

Host Chris Brown, former Preston and Sunderland striker, outlined during the interview that he used to hear people rave about Kerr’s work with the Irish underage setup during his playing career.

“People rave about him. He used to be the youth coach with Ireland and lads used to rave about him. They absolutely love him, saying he should be involved now.”

