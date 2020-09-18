Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticises England over Mason Greenwood treatment

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has outlined that he felt striker Mason Greenwood should have been rested this summer.

Mason Greenwood was called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the first time for the games against Iceland and Denmark.

The 18-year-old however was sent home by England, along with Phil Foden, after the duo broke coronavirus protocols by allegedly meeting two women outside of the team’s secure environment.

Greenwood broke onto the scene for United last year impressing as he scored 19 goals in 51 games. Solskjaer however believed that the striker needed a rest during the off season.

Speaking in quotes reported by Sky Sports, Solskjaer explained that United as a club pointed out that they thought the striker needed a break after a long season.

“The kid had a fantastic season, he’s just come through. I’ve worked and the club has worked and all the staff here have worked really hard too — when we gave Mason enough time on the pitch, when we gave him exposure in the media.

“Then you come to the end of the season and we’ve had less than two weeks off and he’s called up to the national team.

“I have to be honest enough to say I tried my best to give him a rest over the summer, at the club we asked specifically and pointed out he should have had a rest.

“He needs it mentally and physically after that season he had and the first thing that happens is one, he’s called up and two, he’s right there in the press.

“He needed a rest. I look at the interview and he’s talking about looking at this season when it’s over and it’s the first day of the new season. He’s an 18-year-old kid who needs managing.”

United begin their season with a game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Read More About: England, Manchester United, Mason Greenwood, ole gunnar solskjaer, Premier League