Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fumes at fixture schedule following Everton victory

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left fuming at the fixture schedule despite his side’s 3-1 victory over Everton on Saturday.

Solskjaer’s side bounced back from two defeats in a week, with an impressive win over Everton in the Premier League thanks to a brace from Bruno Fernandes and a late goal from Edinson Cavani.

The win was well needed from United’s point of view and despite being delighted with his side’s performance, Solskjaer was quick to criticise the schedule they faced over the past week.

“We were set up to fail,” Solskjaer told BT Sport.

“I said I wanted to talk about the kick-off time before the game. We were set up to fail. We got Luke Shaw injured today because we’ve been to Turkey, we played loads of games this season. We’ve been to Turkey Wednesday night, come back in Thursday morning, we’re playing Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

"The kick-off time set us up to fail." "It's an absolute shambles. The boys deserve better." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is furious that Man Utd have had to play on Saturday afternoon having played in Turkey on Wednesday night. 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/4xjJqMhU8y — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2020

“It’s an absolute shambles and I can’t praise the boys enough for the character they’ve shown, that’s all I want to talk about today. Them boys deserve better than being thrown out to fail today.”

Solskjaer continued, using the example of Liverpool and Manchester City, playing Tuesday night and then Sunday, with the United manager blaming the heavy fixture list on Luke Shaw’s injury.

“Authorities set us up to fail. How can they set us up after a Champions League game Wednesday night in Turkey and set up a 12:30 kick-off? You’ve got Liverpool, City, yeah fairplay, they’re playing against each other, they played on Tuesday and they play Sunday. Who’s responsible? We’ve had enough of that.

“We have to understand how in these times how mentally and physically draining this is and you set them up like this? We’ve lost Luke Shaw because of that. That’s it. ”

