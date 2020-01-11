Home Football Nottingham Forest Announce Return Of Andy Reid In Coaching Role

Nottingham Forest Announce Return Of Andy Reid In Coaching Role

Oisin McQueirns January 11, 2020

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Andy Reid of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Blackpool at City Ground on August 9, 2014 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Former Irish midfielder Andy Reid has returned to Nottingham Forest to take up a coaching role with the Championship side.

Reid spent ten years at Forest over the course of two spells and returns to the club to be an academy technical coach with the side’s U23s.

He made nearly 300 appearances during his time at Forest before moving into coaching, with Reid currently managing the Irish U18s side.

In announcing his arrival, the club confirmed that Reid would still maintain his position with the Irish U18s splitting his time between his two coaching roles.

Reid will assist his former Forest teammate Chris Cohen who has taken over the head coach role with the U23s after the departure of Jimmy Gilligan.

The former midfielder, who scored four goals in his 37 caps for Ireland, took to Twitter to outline his delight at being handed the opportunity to return to his former club.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be back at Forest working with Chris and everyone else there and also to be able to continue my work with Ireland, to help the young players from my country and the club I love is a fantastic honour!”

Reid will get the opportunity to work Irish winger Yassine En-Neyah who has been impressing with Forest’s U23s this season.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Email

About Oisin McQueirns

Oisin McQueirns is a digital journalist at Pundit Arena. Massive fan of Leeds United, Ric Flair and Trusting The Process. Contact him here oisin@punditarena.com
Pundit Arena © 2020. All Rights Reserved.