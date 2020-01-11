Nottingham Forest Announce Return Of Andy Reid In Coaching Role

Former Irish midfielder Andy Reid has returned to Nottingham Forest to take up a coaching role with the Championship side.

Reid spent ten years at Forest over the course of two spells and returns to the club to be an academy technical coach with the side’s U23s.

He made nearly 300 appearances during his time at Forest before moving into coaching, with Reid currently managing the Irish U18s side.

In announcing his arrival, the club confirmed that Reid would still maintain his position with the Irish U18s splitting his time between his two coaching roles.

Reid will assist his former Forest teammate Chris Cohen who has taken over the head coach role with the U23s after the departure of Jimmy Gilligan.

The former midfielder, who scored four goals in his 37 caps for Ireland, took to Twitter to outline his delight at being handed the opportunity to return to his former club.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be back at Forest working with Chris and everyone else there and also to be able to continue my work with Ireland, to help the young players from my country and the club I love is a fantastic honour!”

Reid will get the opportunity to work Irish winger Yassine En-Neyah who has been impressing with Forest’s U23s this season.