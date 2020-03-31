Newcastle Reportedly Planning Swoop For Burnley’s Brady & Hendrick

Newcastle United are reportedly planning a swoop for Ireland and Burnley duo Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady, who are both out of contract this summer.

According to reports from both TeamTalk and The Daily Star, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is a huge fan of the Irish duo who, if they fail to agree new contracts at Turf Moor, would be available to leave the club for free in the summer.

Bruce is well aware of Brady’s qualities having signed him for Hull nine years ago, and a move away from Burnley could represent a greater chance at consistent first team action for the Irish international who has only made five starts in the Premier League this season.

Hendrick is said to be in talks with Burnley over extending his deal at the club, having become a key player under Sean Dyche however Newcastle, in addition to other Premier League clubs, are said to be monitoring his situation.

The duo would represent strong additions to the Magpies squad especially if they arrive on a free, however the report outlines that other clubs are also interested in Hendrick and Brady – including Scottish champions Celtic.

Hendrick joined Burnley in 2016 for £10 million from Derby and has made over 100 appearances for the Clarets since his arrival while Brady moved to Turf Moor from Norwich in 2017 and has played 53 times.

The pair would have also been expected to feature in Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia however the game has been suspended until June due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Burnley had been sitting 10th in the Premier League table before the season was suspended with Newcastle 13th, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

As things stand the Premier League will not resume before April 30 but it is expected to be a later date than that when play return