Neville & Carragher Select Their Top Ten For A World Football Draft

On Thursday night, the NFL held their annual draft, with teams selecting the finest prospects from college football to play for their respective franchises.

The draft concept is a staple of American sports but is not something that has made it’s way across to European football, given the the nature of the leagues and the sport.

It is an interesting topic to speculate over however, weighing up who in the game would be the number one pick if a European football draft was to take place today.

On Sky Sports News this morning, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were handed the task of putting together their respective top 10s, inspired by Thursday’s NFL draft.

Carragher opted for PSG and France striker Kylian Mbappé as his first pick with Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk second and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling-Braut Haaland third.

Next came Raheem Sterling in fourth and despite being 33, Lionel Messi was selected by Carragher at number five. The rest of the top ten was made up of Kevin De Bruyne, Liverpool pair Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford and Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong.

🥇 Mbappe

🥈 Van Dijk

🥉 Haaland Inspired by the #NFLDraft2020, @Carra23 has had a go at picking his top 10 world football draft selections 👇 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2020

“I think he’s very close to being the best player in the world and that’s going to happen in the next two or three years, so I certainly think he would be number one,”said Carragher of Mbappé.

Neville also had the French striker at number one however he opted for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane at number two, taking Van Dijk third instead.

The former Manchester United defender included a host of Liverpool players including Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah with De Bruyne, N’Golo Kante and De Jong making up the rest of his top ten.

🥇 Mbappe

🥈 Varane —————- ✖️ Rashford

✖️ Sancho Inspired by the #NFLDraft2020, @GNev2 has picked his top 10 draft picks 👇 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2020

“If you look at Liverpool in the last two seasons, they have got to two Champions League finals and they are well clear at the top of the Premier League,” Neville said of his Liverpool selections.

“Our league has had a real resurgence and I think that’s because we’ve had the best managers in the world here over the last few years and that’s driven us back to the top.”

One glaring omission from both pundit’s top tens appeared to be Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho who has been impressing in the Bundesliga and is still just 20 years of age.

“I think we’ve got an amazing group of young players in England, but we have to think about the other players that exist,” said Neville. “We are not the only country in the world.

“Jadon Sancho is a talent, but we can’t start putting him in the category of these world stars who are winning European Cups and World Cups regularly.”

Carragher outlined that he had no hesitation in selecting Marcus Rashford over his English counterpart.

“I think Rashford is playing in one of the biggest clubs in the world,” he said. “I think Dortmund is just a level below the real elite.

“He’s the next one who is going to get that big move to England, whether it’s this summer or next summer, but if England were going to the Euros now, I think it’s more likely that Rashford would be in that team.”