Neil Lennon singles out Scott Brown as he fumes over Hibs draw

Celtic manager Neil Lennon was left disappointed by his side’s performance against Hibernian, as he singled out captain Scott Brown for criticism.

The Scottish champions drew 2-2 with Hibs and following Rangers’ win over Aberdeen, Celtic now sit 11 points behind their Old Firm rivals in the table.

They required two late goals from Odsonne Edouard and Diego Laxalt to rescue the draw and Neil Lennon admitted that his side showed laziness and a lack of concentration.

The Celtic boss also singled out captain Scott Brown, who he believes made a ‘really poor decision’ for Hibs’ penalty, which led to their second goal.

“It was exciting. Really disappointed with the goals we gave away, totally unnecessary,” Neil Lennon told Sportsound.

“I thought we had decent control of the first half but lacked a bit of oomph, worked the goalkeeper a couple of times but we weren’t penetrating enough.

“We had brain-freeze for five or 10 minutes. Really poor decision from Scott (for the penalty), don’t know where that came from, and then a really awful second goal. Lazy, free header and then not tracking the run.

“For 25 minutes we found our mojo and got back into the game, and got a point that’s probably not enough at the minute.

“We needed more and the players need to have a look at that. It’s a mindset thing more than anything else.

“The second goal was awful. It’s just people standing watching. We’ve given him far too much room to get the shot off, it’s slack as anything.

“I put that down to laziness and a lack of concentration.”

Neil Lennon also admitted that the pressure is indeed piling up and that his side ‘need to start getting results.’

“The pressure will be piling up if we keep getting results like that. I can’t defend that, we need to start getting results.

“There was aspects of what I saw against Sparta there today. We have to eradicate that and go and win the game (On Thursday).”

