Neil Lennon: Celtic Have Played Over 30 Games, We Should Be Declared Champions

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has stated that he believes his side should be declared champions if the Scottish Premiership is cancelled for the season following the coronavirus outbreak.

The SPFL and the SFA announced on Friday that all games would be postponed “until further notice” following in the footsteps of almost all European leagues in doing so.

Celtic had been scheduled to face Old Firm rivals Rangers this weekend but the game at Ibrox has been shelved as with the Bhoys’ race for a ninth league title put on ice for the time being.

There has of course been questions as to where the league goes from here, with Celtic sitting 13 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table.

Lennon was speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon and outlined that, should the league fail to return this season than Celtic should be declared champions given their lead at the top of the table.

“If it was to stop now I would doubt very much that they would say it was null and void,” he said.

“It could be death by a thousand cuts. We have played over 30 games, that’s well over two thirds of the season so we should be declared champions.

“Certainly, if you are talking about the Armageddon of the league being cancelled or stopped, it should go on the average points total which would make us clear champions and rightly so.

🎙️ Neil Lennon: “I don’t know what happens from here. If it was to stop now, I would doubt very much that they could call it null and void, we’ve played over 30 games which is well over two-thirds of the season, so we should be declared champions.” More from the manager soon. 💻 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 13, 2020

“We are over 30 games in to the season, they are not going to take that away from us.”

Celtic also announced a new five-year partnership with adidas starting July 1st, 2020 on Friday.

Adidas have become the official kit supplier, covering both the men’s and women’s squads, in a deal which is believed to be the biggest kit sponsorship ever to be announced across Scottish sport.