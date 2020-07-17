Neil Lennon Hits Out At ‘Overweight & Out Of Condition’ Leigh Griffiths

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has criticised striker Leigh Griffiths physical condition following lockdown accusing him of ‘letting the club down.’

Griffiths was left behind by the Scottish champions on their trip to France, where Celtic are competing for the Veolia Trophy, on a case of coming back ‘out of condition’ and ‘overweight.’

They began the tournament with a 1-1 draw with Nice, a game in which Irish midfielder Luca Connell was on the bench for, however, Lennon was quick to voice his displeasure with Griffiths afterwards.

“He’s come back out of condition and overweight,” said Lennon in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

“Any physical work we asked him to do, he was coming out of saying he was injured. That’s going to be the case because he’s out of condition.

“It would have been absolutely pointless bringing him with us. We had an extensive week in Loughborough and he wouldn’t have been fit to play the games here. The ball is firmly in his court in terms of getting in the right condition.

“He needs to stop all the social media nonsense with all these slogans he puts out there.

“The boys here are all top professionals and I have a great staff who are all professional as well. They deserve better and he should know better.

“If he wants to have a future here at the club, it’s down to himself. We’re not prepared to do a lot more for him. Everything’s there for him. He’s let himself down and he’s let us down.”

Griffiths scored nine goals in the league last season helping Celtic to their ninth Scottish Premiership title in a row and has been at the club since 2014.

The 29-year-old has scored 84 goals in 151 games for the Hoops but his future at the club may be in doubt given Lennon’s comments.