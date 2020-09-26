Neal Maupay scores brilliant penalty, taunts Man United with celebration

Brighton striker Neal Maupay scored a brilliant chipped penalty as his side took the lead against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Maupay scored twice against Newcastle last weekend and was given the opportunity to once again get on the scoresheet towards the end of the first half against Man United.

Talented young fullback Tariq Lamptey was fouled by Bruno Fernandes as he broke into the box, with the referee pointing to the spot immediately.

After a brief VAR check Maupay stepped up and produced a beautiful dinked penalty past a helpless David De Gea to give Brighton the lead.

Maupay then taunted Manchester United with a crying celebration as he bagged his third goal of the campaign.

Brighton’s lead however didn’t last long as they were soon pegged back by the away side. Luke Shaw won a free-kick on the left hand side and Bruno Fernandes’ ball was met by Nemanja Matic who played it back across to Harry Maguire to prod home.

United will be hoping they can grab their first league win of the season after struggling in their season opener against Crystal Palace last weekend.

The Red Devils fell to a 3-1 defeat after a brilliant display from Roy Hodgson’s side.

Speaking on BT Sport before the game, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand outlined that he believes the club need to bring Leipzig’s Dayoy Upamecano in to solve their centre-half issues.

“I’ve been banging the drum for a long time about buying a centre-half,” he said.

“It’s not going to solve every problem but it’s one of the biggest problems.

“There’s no dominant centre-half which makes the opposition think, ‘I’m going to have to do something today to get any change out of him’.

“You need that if you’re going to win anything.

“Jadon Sancho is a generational talent who is here to stay, so you can understand the interest, but for me they need a centre-back.

“Upamecano is young, good on the ball, athletic, strong, mobile, plays every game. He’s one you can see coming in right now.”

Brighton also began their campaign with a 3-1 loss against Chelsea however they were able to bounce back in style against Newcastle with a 3-0 win.

Read More About: Manchester United, Neal Maupay, Premier League