Jose Mourinho hits out at Southgate and Guardiola after international break

Jose Mourinho has urged Gareth Southgate to reveal what managers are putting pressure on their players to withdraw from England duty.

Mourinho’s Tottenham side take on Manchester City on Saturday in a game the Portuguese manager is convinced Raheem Sterling will play in despite withdrawing from the England squad.

The Manchester City forward did not feature in England’s games against Belgium and the Republic of Ireland and returned to his club before the tie against Iceland on Wednesday.

“Of course we all know that Sterling is going to play,’ said Mourinho, ahead of the clash with City.

“He didn’t play the Premier League match and the Europa League match, and he needed a couple of weeks to recover. And Raheem is going to play tomorrow.”

Mourinho will be hoping Harry Kane can continue his brilliant start to the season when Tottenham take on City on Saturday.

The England captain started against Iceland but Mourinho outlined that he had no issues with Kane playing what was essentially a dead rubber, but that the rules must be the same for every player, not just some.

“I’m okay with that,’ said Mourinho. ‘A national team match should never be a dead rubber. The only problem for me is it should be the same for everybody, not just for some.

“Gareth Southgate, I have read and I don’t think I am wrong, supposedly told that some club managers put pressure on the players not to play for the national team.

“And because of that he feels sometimes the need to call club managers to cool down the emotions and control a difficult situation for him.

“I would like him to say who. I would like him to say which coaches are putting pressure on the players not to play. And I would like him to say which are the coaches that he calls and speaks on the phone with them.

“He has the right, the power to call the players he wants. He wants to win matches, especially after a defeat the next match, even being a dead rubber, is an important match. I sympathise totally with that.”

